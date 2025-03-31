Three days of mourning announced in Umm Al Quwain as mother of Ruler passes away

A three-day period of mourning has been declared following the death of Sheikha Hassa bint Humaid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, mother of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

Flags are to be flown at half-mast during the mourning period announced by the Ruler's Court, state news agency Wam reported.

The funeral prayer will be held on Monday following dhuhr prayers at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the Al Ras area of Umm Al Quwain.

