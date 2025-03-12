Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Sheikh Mansour for Ramadan prayer

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

They prayed for the UAE and its people, seeking continued prosperity, Dubai Media Office reported, and they discussed the values of Ramadan – particularly generosity, giving and spreading happiness. Sheikh Mohammed, also Prime Minister, and Sheikh Mansour emphasised the UAE’s traditions of charity and its global leadership in humanitarian aid.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed.

