Filipino Duterte supporters to stop sending money home in protest against detention

A campaign by Filipinos working overseas to withhold remittance payments back to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/philippines/" target="_blank">Philippines</a> is to begin on Friday, in protest against the detention of the country's former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/14/rodrigo-duterte-philippine-icc/" target="_blank">Rodrigo Duterte</a>. Mr Duterte was arrested this month in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/12/01/the-uae-and-the-philippines-are-partners-in-progress/" target="_blank">Manila</a> by police acting on an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/07/01/icc-justice-israel-gaza/" target="_blank">International Criminal Court</a> (ICC) warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity in connection to his deadly war on drugs. He was flown to a detention unit in The Hague, where he has remained since. The protest, known as "zero remittance week", is scheduled to coincide with Mr Duterte's 80th birthday on Friday and will run until April 4. The move is gaining traction with Filipinos worldwide, due to the outrage sparked by Mr Duterte's detention. He remains a popular figure, particularly among Filipinos working overseas, and candlelit prayer rallies are expected to be held in his honour around the world on Friday. The campaign is geared towards grabbing attention without "collateral damage", organisers have said. It was estimated that Filipinos sent more than $38.84 billion in remittances to the Philippines last year, a sum that represented more than 8 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. Mr Duterte's supporters hope withholding the payments will force the Philippine government into action and secure his return to the country. But Juan Ponce Enrile, chief presidential legal counsel of the Philippines, warned in a Facebook post this week that overseas workers should think “many, many times” before taking part in the boycott, saying "for every action, there is always a possible counteraction". Mr Duterte is facing a charge of “the crime against humanity of murder”, according to the ICC, over a crackdown on the drug trade. Rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without evidence they were linked to drugs. The Philippines quit the ICC in 2019 on Mr Duterte's instructions, but the tribunal has maintained that it continues to hold jurisdiction over killings before the country's withdrawal. It also says it has jurisdiction over killings in the southern city of Davao when Mr Duterte was mayor there, years before he became president in 2016. The hearing to confirm the charges against home was set to begin on September 23. Judges will assess whether there is enough evidence to continue to a full trial, which could take years. If Mr Duterte is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in jail.