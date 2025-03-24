Children in UAE fasting during Ramadan feel 'blessed' to begin spiritual journey

Children in the UAE fasting during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/11/uae-food-bank-distributes-2-million-meals-during-ramadans-first-10-days/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> have embraced the opportunity to embark on a crucial spiritual journey with family and friends – and told how they have been sustained by compassion and gratitude even as hunger sets in. Watching their parents, elder siblings, cousins and friends refrain from food and water during daylight hours during the holy month encouraged several young children to fast this year. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, seen as an important step in allowing Muslims to reflect on their faith and increase piety and consideration for others. While children are not typically expected to fast during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2023/02/20/ramadan-2023-when-date-prayer-times-faqs/" target="_blank">Ramadan </a>until they reach puberty, <i>The National </i>spoke to young people who were eager to complete the important rite of their religion. While some spoke of fasting the entire day, others took to fasting over the weekends, holidays and for half-a-day on school days. Ameera Muhammad, 10, was determined to fast all through Ramadan this year after abstaining from food and water for a few hours at a stretch in previous years. “It has taught me patience, gratitude and to appreciate what we have because there are so many people who are not as fortunate,” said the grade five pupil who studies at Dubai International Academy. “I was really passionate and determined to fast from sunrise to sunset this year. When I was eight, I started fasting for five hours and when I was nine I pushed myself and did eight hours last year.” She had to work to get her parents on board as they were not convinced she should fast through a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/27/ramadan-2025-schools/" target="_blank">school </a>day. “They were worried I may feel dizzy but I wanted to prove myself and told them not to worry,” said the Canadian national whose family moved from Toronto to the UAE when she was two years old. “I’m very excited when I get to school but there are some moments when my energy levels are low. I motivate myself by remembering how to truly feel gratitude and appreciate what we have.” She typically sleeps early by 8pm and wakes up at 4.30am for suhoor when she prays and eats a meal that can include pancakes, yoghurt, fruit and eggs. Then she naps for few hours and wakes up at 7am for prayers and school. When she returns, she helps pack iftar meals of biryani, dates and water to distribute to gardeners and security guards in her neighbourhood. Pasta, pulau a fragrant rice dish, dates and water are how she usually breaks her fast, with an ice cream treat provided by her parents. “I was inspired seeing my parents fast even when they saw us eating,” she said. “I often think of what poor people feel like when they have no food, I think of their hunger and pain. Fasting really teaches us to appreciate food and our blessings in life.” Nine-year-old Zoha Shariq exchanges notes with friends who are also fasting about why it’s a challenge and how it should become a way of life. “I asked my friends if they think it’s difficult or not. They feel like me – it’s difficult but it’s a part of life. It prepares us for when we grow up,” said the Indian grade three pupil who studies at Delhi Private School Sharjah. The youngest of three children, she decided it was time to fast as she wanted to be part of the experiences her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/03/21/zein-doll-ramadan-children-kindness-rima-semaan-zeina-balaa/" target="_blank">family</a> shared during Ramadan. Not drinking water has been tougher than staying away from food. “I feel spiritual and feel it’s for Islam. During school days, I fast for half a day and the full day during the weekend. “I read books, pray and think of something else and not food or drink.” When the sun sets at 6.30pm, she looks forward to eating favourite dishes. Home-made treats from chicken patties to cinnamon rolls, cake and custard pops similar to the popular dessert luqaimat or sweet dumplings are prepared by her mother. “I like the family time and sharing our food because I now feel how other people live without food,” she said. Maryam Imran, 10, said instead of experiencing exhaustion, she feels refreshed and recharged. “I feel refreshed, clean and positive,” said the grade five pupil from Pakistan who studies at the English Language Private School Dubai. “I do sometimes feel tired but I remember that fasting in Islam is about learning about our faith. It’s about reading the Quran and staying close to Allah in thoughts and deed and not only about giving food and water.” Her mother whips up her favourite snacks of potato pakora or chickpea-coated fried potatoes and fruit chaat for iftar. Her father makes her a red drink stirring in a fragrant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/14/ramadan-2025-iftar-vimto-sugar-cravings/" target="_blank">Rooh Afza</a> syrup when she breaks her fast usually a full day on Friday and the weekend and for half a school day. Other children too told of forbearance they gained when forsaking food this month. “I heard from my friends that it was hard because there is so much food that surrounds us,” said Mahad Anis, 9, an Indian pupil of Cambridge International School Dubai. He fasts three to four days a week and is a friendly guide to friends who plan to fast next year. “Fasting helps me get patience and get closer to Allah,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to have fun and my stomach hurts but that is when I try to be patient and forget about food. When my friends ask what my experience has been, I tell them we must calm down and have patience.”