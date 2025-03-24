Zoha Shariq, aged nine, says she is learning how fasting during Ramadan is a 'part of life'. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Children in UAE fasting during Ramadan feel 'blessed' to begin spiritual journey

Children share their reflections of the holy month as they strengthen their faith and embrace the spirit of generosity

Ramola Talwar Badam
dubai

March 24, 2025