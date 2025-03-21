UAE mothers launch Ramadan doll to teach children about kindness and compassion

What better way to learn than by doing? That’s the message Rima Semaan, 37, and Zeina Balaa, 34, hope to instil in young minds during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. The two mothers, who live in Dubai, are the founders of Hippocampus Creations, a company dedicated to teaching children social and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2021/11/29/what-emotional-intelligence-has-to-do-with-reading-a-room/" target="_blank">emotional intelligence</a> through play. For Ramadan, they have introduced Zein the Boy Who Believed, a doll designed to encourage thoughtfulness and compassion during the holy month. “When we became mothers, we realised the immense responsibility we had to nurture our children's imagination and happiness that would one day be their cherished childhood memory,” Semaan tells <i>The National</i>. “Ramadan is a special month in the Arab region specifically, and we wanted to make it extra special for the kids by introducing a new character they can relate to and learn from the essential values of this holy month, all while creating unforgettable family bonding memories.” The doll comes in a box that includes a story about his adventure, a scratch-off calendar and 30 action cards with inspiring good deeds that children need to complete. These include cards with actions such as “Give your friend or sibling a hug for no reason and tell them how grateful you are for having them” and “Let’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/15/stray-cat-programme-aims-to-transform-abu-dhabis-animal-welfare/" target="_blank">feed a stray cat</a>” – activities aimed at teaching empathy and kindness. The idea with Zein is that parents will hide the doll around the house while keeping one of the “good deed cards” in his pockets. Once a child finds Zein and completes the good deed, they can scratch off a day on the calendar to reveal the different phases of the moon during Ramadan. “The child will not only be learning about the importance of helping others and be encouraged to do daily acts of kindness, but he will also learn about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2024/03/06/crescent-moon-sighting-how-determined/" target="_blank">Islamic lunar calendar</a> and the moon phases,” says Balaa. The project also reflects the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/inclusion-will-be-the-uae-s-most-powerful-guiding-principle-over-the-next-50-years-1.977516" target="_blank">UAE’s diverse population</a>, which includes more than 200 nationalities and several religions. Inspired by this multicultural landscape, Semaan and Balaa wanted to create something that fosters understanding and inclusivity. Semaan was born and raised in the UAE, while Balaa has spent a total of eight years in the country, including the past four in Dubai. “Having our own children, we always made sure that every occasion and holiday is celebrated. No matter what the religion is or tradition, introducing our kids to different cultures was very important. That is why we create different boxes throughout the year, making sure that this generation will learn about acceptance, respect and tolerance," says Balaa. Beyond cultural awareness, the pair also emphasise the importance of family and teamwork when it comes to shaping a child’s values. Their activity boxes, available for local and international shipping, aim to encourage meaningful interactions between parents and children. “We want to teach kids about kindness and the importance of doing good, especially at a younger age,” says Semaan. “Kids have to feel the importance of giving back. Hippocampus is all about teaching your children empathy, respect, kindness and many values through the power of play and by encouraging the kids to apply them in their day-to-day.” For those who may have missed Zein during Ramadan, the doll will be coming back for other Islamic holidays. “Zein will be here throughout the year, on different occasions to teach the kids about the values of these occasions by encouraging them to spread kindness and give back but he will also be here to reward them during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/17/eid-al-fitr-2025-uae-announces-holidays-for-public-sector/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a>,” says Balaa. “His pocket will hide the Eid money that parents usually offer to the kids. Zein will also be with us for Eid Al Adha to teach the kids all about it in an interactive way.” While Zein is the first project from Hippocampus Creations, Semaan and Balaa hint that there’s more to come. Though they can’t share details just yet, they promise there are “big plans” ahead. As parents and children look forward to what’s next, the duo remains dedicated to their mission of fostering thoughtfulness and inclusivity. “We’re raising the generation of tomorrow. Let's raise a generation who will make the world a kinder place one good deed at a time.”