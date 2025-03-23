Pope Francis to require two months rest after hospital release on Sunday

Pope Francis has been advised to take rest and recuperation for two months to recover from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/04/pope-francis-suffers-new-breathing-attacks-and-undergoes-two-bronchoscopies/" target="_blank">pneumonia</a> in both his lungs after his release from a hospital in Rome on Sunday, doctors have said. His medical team revealed that his life was in danger on two occasions and administering of oxygen eased both life-threating conditions. The pontiff will return to his Santa Marta home near the St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday after being discharged from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome where he has been treated for more than a month. He will greet people from the window of his hospital room on Sunday afternoon – his first public appearance since he was taken to hospital on February 14. “The good news is that the pope will be discharged on Sunday,” Dr Sergio Alfieri, director of Gemelli Hospital’s medical and surgical sciences department, told a news conference. “He is in a stable clinical condition with a prescription to partially continue drug therapy and with a convalesce and rest period for at least two months.” Pope Francis, 88, was treated for acute respiratory tract infection and bilateral pneumonia and doctors said the decision to discharge him followed steady progress. His appearance on Sunday will be the first in his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/23/prayers-for-pope-francis-as-condition-confirmed-to-be-critical/" target="_blank">longest </a>spell in hospital in 12-years as head of the Roman Catholic Church. His medical team told of four acute respiratory attacks of which two were critical episodes. “During his hospitalisation the Holy Father’s clinical conditions presented two very critical episodes in which the Holy Father’s life was in danger,” Dr Alfieri said. “The pharmacological therapy, the administration of high flow oxygen and assisted mechanical ventilation recorded as low but progressive improvement bringing the Holy Father out of the most critical episodes.” The doctor emphasised that Pope Francis was given non-invasive mechanical ventilation, administered high-flow oxygen therapy with a mask to help him breathe but had not been intubated during his hospital stay. “The Holy Father was never intubated and he always remained alert and oriented,” he said. He was admitted to hospital last month with a diagnosis of a complex bacterial and viral respiratory tract infection and then with pneumonia in both lungs. Doctors said the pope still has some trouble speaking but temporary loss of voice was normal for patients who required supplemental oxygen. “When you have bilateral pneumonia, your lungs and respiratory muscles are in some difficulty, you lose your voice a bit,” Dr Alfieri said. “Especially for older patients, you need some time for your voice to come back to what it was.” People gather daily to pray for his health outside the hospital in Rome and in St Peter’s Square. During his stay at hospital, he has sent messages to Christians expressing gratitude for their love and prayers. In one message, he expressed “great joy” for their support, faith and unity, according to the Vatican news media. Thanking people for their prayers, he wrote, “Recently, I have very much felt the support that comes from your closeness … particularly the prayers which you have been accompanying me with. “Even though I can’t be with you physically, I want to express my great joy in knowing that you are united to me and among yourselves.” Doctors have said Pope Francis will continue with his rehabilitation therapy at home and would later be likely to resume normal activities.