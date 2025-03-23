Pope Francis will be discharged from a hospital in Rome where he has been treated for more than a month and will greet people from the hospital window on Sunday. AP
Pope Francis to require two months rest after hospital release on Sunday

Pontiff to greet people from hospital window in first public appearance after a month in hospital

Ramola Talwar Badam
March 23, 2025