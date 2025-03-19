Palestinian orphans play at the war-damaged Al Amal orphanage in Gaza city earlier this month. AFP
Palestinian orphans play at the war-damaged Al Amal orphanage in Gaza city earlier this month. AFP

News

UAE

UAE organisation aims to help support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

Big Heart Foundation calls on residents and businesses to commit to monthly, annual, five-year or 10-year payments

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

March 19, 2025