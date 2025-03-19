UAE organisation aims to help support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> organisation has launched a programme aiming to help provide long-term support for 20,000 orphans in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. The Big Heart Foundation is asking residents and companies to support a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestinian</a> orphan by donating from Dh625 per month up to Dh75,000 for 10 years of assistance through its “For Gaza” scheme. Donors can commit to monthly, annual, five-year or 10-year payments under a structured sponsorship model. The details were revealed during a charity suhoor held at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park on Monday, in the presence of philanthropists, business leaders and representatives from the humanitarian sector. The programme is part of the Palestinian Taawon Welfare Association's Noor campaign, which aims to raise $377 million to provide access to education, health care, psychological support and other essential services for orphaned children in Gaza. “Our approach is rooted in sustainability. We do not deduct administrative fees from donations, ensuring that every dirham reaches those in need,” said Alya Al Musaiebi, director of the foundation. “This is a testament to our values and our promise to the generous donors who believe in this cause, to restore hope to children who lost their families and dreams amid the war and suffering.” Children will receive not just financial aid, but structured support that fosters stability, education and psychological well-being. An Eid Clothing Initiative is also part of the campaign, enabling donors to contribute Dh200 to provide new clothes for orphans, ensuring they can celebrate with dignity and joy. Taawon’s expertise, built through decades of experience in Gaza, ensures that aid reaches those in need efficiently and transparently. “Building on our experience in development and humanitarian programmes, we have structured the Noor initiative to support Gaza’s orphans comprehensively,” said Dr Tareq Emtairah, director general of Taawon. “With the foundation as a strategic partner, we are scaling our efforts to provide long-term stability, ensuring that these children not only survive but thrive.” In October 2024, the UN children's agency Unicef estimated there were up to 18,000 orphans in the Gaza Strip after more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hamas, many of them without any family members. The For Gaza campaign calls upon philanthropists, businesses, civil society and individuals to take part in shaping a better future for them. Donors can contribute through bank transfer to Sharjah Islamic Bank, cheque payments to the foundation headquarters, cash donations, <a href="https://tbhf.ae/ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">online contributions</a> or by SMS. Support one orphan for Dh625 for a month, Dh7,500 for a year, Dh37,000 for five years and Dh75,000 for 10 years.