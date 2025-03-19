Abderrahman Yalouh is on a mission to improve post-operation care for heart patients. Victor Besa / The National
Abderrahman Yalouh is on a mission to improve post-operation care for heart patients. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi pupil's award-winning medical device could improve cardiac recovery

Abderrahman Yalouh wins gold innovation accolade at Malaysia tech event

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

March 19, 2025