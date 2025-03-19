Abu Dhabi pupil's award-winning medical device could improve cardiac recovery

An enterprising Abu Dhabi schoolboy has won global recognition after developing a heart monitoring tool aimed at helping ease the gruelling road to recovery for patients following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/01/parents-joy-as-children-receive-free-life-changing-heart-surgery/" target="_blank">cardiac surgeries</a>. Abderrahman Yalouh, a 14-year-old Moroccan pupil at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/16/pupils-share-pride-after-brighton-college-abu-dhabi-win-world-schools-football-cup-2024/" target="_blank">Brighton College Abu Dhabi</a>, was honoured with a gold award for innovation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/uae-launches-stem-cells-research-centre-to-advance-cutting-edge-health-care/" target="_blank">healthcare</a> and biotechnology in the Asian Youth International Awards at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2025 last month. His device, called AtriaShield, delivers medication directly into cardiac muscle, monitoring any irregularities and acting as a defibrillator to restart the heart, as a conventional pacemaker would do. The gifted teenager, who hopes to read medicine at Stanford University once he finishes his studies in the capital, is being backed by the University of Birmingham and the University of California in his ambition to bring the device into the mainstream to prolong the lives of recovering cardiac patients. “Throughout my life, I have witnessed the struggles of individuals who have undergone major surgeries,” said Abderrahman. “The biggest challenge isn’t always the surgery itself, but rather the post-operative care that follows. “Many patients leave the operating room feeling hopeful, only to find themselves trapped in a cycle of repeated hospital visits due to complications. “This sparked a question of how can we improve post-surgical care to enhance patient recovery and reduce hospital readmission rates.” Tiny hybrid built-in sensors monitor heart rate variability, checking on abnormalities to spot early signs of infection or inflammation. Before its surgical attachment to the heart muscle, an artificial intelligence chip is loaded with the patient’s information to deliver the exact medication required via a small biopolymer reservoir that opens and closes on demand. “With my background in science and medicine – though not in the traditional sense of university education – I set out to develop a solution,” said Abderrahman. “Inspired by my knowledge of biodegradable materials, artificial intelligence and medical technology, I dedicated myself to creating AtriaShield.” There could be big demand for the device in the UAE – if it wins medical approval which would first require extensive clinical testing. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, and responsible for 40 per cent of all UAE deaths. Sedentary living and poor diet are contributing factors, often driven by obesity and hypertension. Dr Sinan Ibrahim, a cardiologist at Saudi German Hospital in Sharjah, said the device had huge potential to prolong the life of cardiac patients. “This is a new device that is improved and more developed than what we are used to providing patients with,” he said. “It can follow up with them to prevent any complications or cardiovascular events that may happen, which usually occurs in around two per cent of discharged patients. “This can predict and prevent events like arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats, which are the most dangerous for patients. As the medication is administered directly to the heart, it will have a big effect. “Most of our patients are afraid of surgery, because sometimes even if the surgery is success, recovery is crucial and requires close monitoring. This will help that.” Adina Ali, a Brighton College Abu Dhabi teacher, said Abderrahman was an inspiration to others. “He does a lot of research outside of school, but he's very much inspired by his teachers and lessons,” she said. “He's very curious, intelligent and very intellectual. “He's felt inspired to take on this additional responsibility outside of the classroom, which are leadership qualities I'm looking for in him.”