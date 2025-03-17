Abu Dhabi to open 15 new private nurseries

Fifteen new private nurseries have been licensed to open across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/06/abu-dhabi-digital-detox-clinic/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, including in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The new institutions will provide a 1,250 places for the emirate's youngest generation. Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge assessed each application to make sure fees were reasonable and transparent, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported. Authorities looked at operational costs including rent, as well as staffing expenses and investment in safety and educational material such as books. The emirate has 225 private nurseries that provide 27,791 places. Last week, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/30/more-regional-research-needed-on-early-childhood-policies-say-experts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority</a> announced it was to introduce a new assessment to improve the quality of services for young children beyond nursery and school. The system will look at programmes including camps, after-school classes, libraries and playgrounds, as well as children’s museums and cultural centres with spaces for young people. The initiative, launched in the run up to Emirati Children's Day, which falls on March 15 every year, will focus on children up to age eight. There are plans to expand the system to include services for children up to age 18. The assessment will be based on global leading practices, but it is to be customised to the UAE’s culture and values.