International Charity Organisation supporting 60,000 orphans over Ramadan

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/10/thousands-of-underprivileged-families-and-workers-in-the-uae-receive-free-iftar-meals/" target="_blank">International Charity Organisation</a> has launched a series of initiatives to support 60,000 orphans in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> and abroad during <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. Key projects include distributing charity funds donated by the public, providing clothing for orphans and their mothers, offering food parcels, monthly financial aid, Eid gifts, and medical assistance, state news agency Wam reported. The initiatives reflect the organisation’s commitment to supporting orphans and easing their financial burden, Dr Khaled Al-Khaja, secretary general of the ICO, said. He also emphasised that the efforts are made possible through strong collaboration with charitable institutions and donors. The organisation was established in Ajman in 1984, with branches around the world. Earlier this week it was announced that the ICO is distributing 7,500 iftar meals a day throughout the UAE during the holy month. The ICO initiatives follow a campaign launched by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/05/uae-food-bank-launches-ramadan-2025-drive-to-deliver-seven-million-meals-during-the-holy-month/" target="_blank">UAE Food Bank</a> that sets out to provide seven million meals to those in need during the holy month. The United in Giving initiative was launched under the directive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/03/sheikh-mohammed-praises-wife-sheikha-hind-as-greatest-supporter-as-he-marks-19-years-as-ruler-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum</a>, wife of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. “United in Giving reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and compassion,” said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, vice chairman of the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank. “It serves as a call to action for individuals, institutions and philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of millions.” The campaign aligned with the vision to position the UAE as a global leader in humanitarian and charitable work, while fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility, he added.