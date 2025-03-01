Emirati athletes to make history at Special Olympics World Winter Games

On ski slopes in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, snow parks and skating rinks in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>, 11 <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> athletes have been training for more than a year to represent the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> in its first Special Olympics World Winter Games. The group say they are excited and ready to compete in six disciplines, from snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, figure skating to short-track speed skating in Turin, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/italy" target="_blank">Italy</a>, from March 8 to 15. This is the first time the UAE will send a team to compete in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/05/24/support-from-uae-leaders-makes-special-olympic-athletes-feel-they-own-the-world/" target="_blank">Special Olympics</a> World Winter Games. They will be among more than 1,500 athletes from 102 delegations to compete in the Special Olympics. The Games aim to use the power of sport to foster inclusive communities and transform attitudes toward people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “I really love speed. I like cross-country skiing. I’m really fast. I’m really excited for the games.” Khalifa Al Amiri told <i>The National </i>as he strapped on his gear, digging the ski poles into the snow to push off after his coach and teammates training in Ski Dubai. During a recent session, a group of athletes gathered around their coaches and listened intently as the training plan was outlined. The camaraderie was evident as the tightly knit group chatted with their trainers. They completed warm-up exercises and shot off, bending and gliding down the slopes. Trainers said when people are surprised a country in the desert has a winter sports team, they point to the indoor facilities across the country. The six female and five male athletes, aged between 16 to 39, live in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. They rarely miss training sessions from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/23/emirati-brave-heart-skiers-set-sights-on-qualifying-for-winter-olympics/" target="_blank">Ski Dubai</a> slopes to the snow park at Snow Abu Dhabi and ice rinks in Zayed Sports City and Al Ain. Gabriel Guevara, head coach of the UAE’s alpine ski team, said trainers focus on an athlete’s innate talent and natural ability. “For our athletes, it’s not about their diagnosis or their condition, it’s about their skill because this discipline tests their ability and technical skill,” said the Argentinian alpine race trainer at Ski Dubai. “My athletes face challenges like autism and Down syndrome.<b> </b>But the reality is they don’t have any challenges because every session they come to, they come with a smile every day.” The 11 athletes were selected from trials held between 2023 and 2024 that were open to clubs nationwide for people with disabilities. Following intensive training, the team completed its first winter sports camp in Uzbekistan in January and will head to Turin after a final training camp in Dubai next week. The UAE hosting the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/special-olympics-broke-down-barriers-for-people-with-intellectual-disabilities-uae-survey-finds-1.965106" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> was a turning point for the country, with people filling up stadiums in a demonstration of acceptance of the abilities of people with cognitive disabilities Talal Al Hashemi, national director of the UAE Special Olympics, said world-class training facilities and support provided by the Majid Al Futtaim group helped the athletes prepare at the highest level. “Our goal is to build on the legacy of success achieved at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and to see our athletes once again excel on the global stage, raising the UAE flag high on the winners’ podium in Italy,” said Talal Al Hashemi, national director of the UAE Special Olympics. “The UAE Winter Sports Federation has been instrumental throughout our preparations with its experts providing invaluable technical knowledge of sports that are somewhat new for us. This collaboration with public entities and private sector institutions highlights the UAE’s strong commitment to building an inclusive society, where people of determination are empowered and given opportunities to thrive in all sports.” Special Olympic skiers, skaters and snowboarders train regardless of weather conditions using the country’s indoor snow sports infrastructure that are a vital resource. “There is a massive advantage training in an indoor environment compared to the outdoors,” said Olivier Saez, vice president of Global Snow, which manages and operates Majid Al Futtaim’s indoor snow facilities where the team trains. “Yes, in the outdoors there is a different challenge, how to manage the altitude, how to breathe but there is also a lot of inconsistency - the visibility and the temperature. “But this indoor facility has real snow, it’s real snow people are skiing on. There are multiple advantages because, in this environment, you can ski all year around. You can train for 24 hours, we don’t depend on the sunset. There is no limit.” Founded in 1968, the Special Olympics movement’s mission has been to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/20/uae-committed-to-inclusion-for-people-with-intellectual-disabilities-so-no-one-is-left-behind/" target="_blank">shatter barriers</a>, inspire more people to take up sports and create acceptance for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities.