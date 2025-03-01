Cross-country skier Zuleikha Al Mansouri is among 11 Emirati athletes heading to the Games in Turin this month. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Cross-country skier Zuleikha Al Mansouri is among 11 Emirati athletes heading to the Games in Turin this month. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Emirati athletes to make history at Special Olympics World Winter Games

For the first time, the UAE will have a team competing at the event

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

March 01, 2025