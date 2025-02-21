Roads across the city will be closed during the Spinneys Dubai 92 race. Photo: Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge
Roads across the city will be closed during the Spinneys Dubai 92 race. Photo: Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge

News

UAE

Which roads are closed for Spinneys Dubai 92 cycling race this week?

Motorists advised to plan ahead due to road closures across the emirate

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

February 21, 2025