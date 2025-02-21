Which roads are closed for Spinneys Dubai 92 cycling race this week?

Drivers across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> will face temporary road closures at the weekend as the Spinneys Dubai 92 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/02/19/thousands-cycle-across-the-streets-of-dubai-in-annual-challenge/" target="_blank">Cycle Challenge</a> takes place on Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/15/abu-dhabi-road-closures-announced-ahead-of-uae-tour-cycling-race/" target="_blank">Key roads will be closed to traffic</a> for several hours on both days. On Saturday from 6.15am to 9.30am, access to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street from Expo City Dubai will be restricted, affecting areas such as Tilal Al Ghaf. Sunday's 92km race will bring wider closures. From 6.10am to 8.22am, roads including Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Al Qudra Road and Umm Suqeim will be off limits. This will affect communities such as Al Reem, Damac Hills, Mira, Town Square, Arabian Ranches and Sustainable City. Additional closures from 6.22am to 8.22am will affect Global Village, The Villa and Cityland Mall. Hessa Street will be closed from 6.50am to 8.40am, affecting residents in Studio City and Motor City. Further closures from 7.25am to 9.50am will impact Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barsha and Jumeirah Village Circle. Al Asayel Street will also be closed from 7.00am to 9.30am affecting the Springs, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Islands, JLT and Meadows. Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the final rider cut-off is at 9.45am at Hessa Street in the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. The event route stretches from Al Forsan Park at Expo City Dubai through major residential areas, before ending where it started. With thousands of cyclists participating, authorities have urged drivers to use alternative routes and allow extra travel time to avoid delays. The race first took place in 2010 and has attracted more than 2,000 participants from across the world.