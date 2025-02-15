Abu Dhabi road closures announced ahead of UAE Tour cycling race

Drivers in Madinat Zayed, in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, should prepare for phased road closures on Monday ahead of the UAE Tour cycling event. Closures will begin at 12.50pm and continue until 4.30pm. The event starts at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/masdar-solar-power-plant-celebrates-second-anniversary-1.44404" target="_blank">Shams solar power plant </a>with the first closure from 12.50pm to 1.45pm on Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road. Subsequent phases will see sections of the road closed from 1.20pm to 2pm and from 1.50pm to 2.20pm respectively. Parts of Sheikha Salama Bint Butti road near Liwa Hospital and Liwa Palace will be closed from 2pm to 3.55pm. The route towards Tal Moreeb will close in stages, including from 3.15pm to 4.20pm, with the final part of the road shutting from 3.45pm to 4.30pm. Authorities have urged motorists to use alternative routes and allow extra travel time. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank"> UAE</a> Tour runs from Monday to Sunday, February 23, with seven stages covering a total distance of 1,013km. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the race starts in Al Dhafra and ends in Al Ain. It features four sprint stages, two mountain stages, and a 12.2km individual time trial. The first stage on Monday in Al Dhafra covers 138km from Shams solar power plant to Liwa Palace. Stage two, the 12.2km individual time trial, takes place on Tuesday at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The third stage on Wednesday runs from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/30/rak-art-al-jazeera-al-hamra-heritage-village-2025/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a> to the summit of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/07/families-head-to-uaes-highest-peak-after-temperature-drops-to-2c/" target="_blank">Jebel Jais</a> over 179km and is one of the key stages of the tour. Thursday's stage covers 181km from Qidfa Beach in Fujairah to Umm Al Quwain. On Friday, the fifth stage will cover 160km from the American University in Dubai to Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University. Stage six on Saturday, February 22 stretches 167km from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club headquarters on Hudayriyat Island to the Breakwater on Abu Dhabi Corniche. The final stage on Sunday, February 23 is a decisive 176km mountain route in Al Ain starting at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and passing through the city’s landmarks before concluding at the summit of Jebel Hafeet.