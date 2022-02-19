Thousands cycle across the streets of Dubai in annual challenge

The streets of Dubai were filled with more than 2,000 cyclists on Saturday for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

The event, which is held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, saw riders compete in either the 94.8 kilometre race or 40km family friendly event.

First across the line in the 94.8km race were Simon Henley, from the UK, and Egypt’s Ebtissam Zayed, with respective times of 2:10:10.86 and 2:10:37.06.

They took home Dh10,000 each in the UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualifier.

Their course saw them cycle across Dubai, through the Expo 2020 site, before finishing at Dubai Sports City.

Edgardo Tunay, from the Philippines, and the UAE’s Abdulrahman Salem were hot on their heels, with finishing times of 2:10:11.82 and 2:10:11.83, respectively.

The under-23 elite category was won by 22-year-old Emirati Lian Aucamp, with a time of 2:10:40.09. Nineteen-year-old Italian Aurora Mantovani was the first woman across the line.

The Dubai Big Five section was won by Gregory Simpson and Babita Khatri.

Simpson was the first man home with a time of 2:10:38.48, while Khatri was the first woman over the line in 2:34:39.71.