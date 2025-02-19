Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says trust in UAE government ‘built over 50 years’ of hard work

<b>Read more: </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/17/mistrust-in-institutions-is-growing-how-did-the-uae-buck-the-trend/" target="_blank"><b>Mistrust in institutions is growing. How did the UAE buck the trend?</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, said on Wednesday that trust in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> government has been built over “50 years of legitimate work and achievement”. His comments come after the release of the <i>Edelman Trust in Government 2025</i> report, which ranked the UAE government third globally in terms of public trust. The report, released in New York, surveys more than 33,000 respondents in 28 countries and is in its 25th year. The Emirates finished behind <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china" target="_blank">China</a> on the scale of how much the population trusts its government, finding that 82 per cent of the UAE population trusts the government, more than any other organisation in the country. “Trust was built over 50 years of legitimate work and achievement,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “Today, under the leadership of my brother [President] Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, trust is strengthened, credibility is consolidated, and the people's support for their government and leadership is increasing to create the best development experience and the best standard of living for peoples worldwide.” The UAE was first included in the Edelman Trust Barometer in 2010 and has consistently ranked among the most trusted nations surveyed. The 2025 report was released at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/22/postcard-from-davos-syrian-foreign-minister-al-shibani-looks-to-the-future/" target="_blank">World Economic Forum in Davos</a>.