Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Idex on day two of defence expo

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, on Tuesday visited the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/17/uae-company-to-rival-tesla-with-autonomous-hybrid-military-vehicle/" target="_blank">International Defence Exhibition and Conference</a> (Idex) in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. “We are very proud that our national companies for military and defence industries are participating in the exhibition with their latest systems,” he wrote on X. “Edge launched more than 46 new systems during the exhibition. The company has more than 14,000 employees. Its operations are spread across 91 countries around the world. Its annual sales exceed $5 billion. It is ranked among the 25 largest military companies in the world.” His tour included a visit to the Turkish pavilion, where he was briefed on the defence and security products and innovations offered by Turkish companies, including Otokar, which displayed five vehicles from its armoured collection. Sheikh Mohammed also noted the progress made within the UAE’s defence industries, adding that the sector contributes to localising knowledge and supports the national economy, state news agency Wam reported. “We will continue to enhance the UAE’s role as a major hub for innovation, development, and building partnerships in various strategic sectors and we will continue to work closely with our partners around the world to find solutions that enhance security, spread the foundations of peace, and expand opportunities for sustainable development,” he added. It came as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/18/idex-2025-day-two-deals/" target="_blank">UAE Armed Forces awarded three contracts</a> worth Dh5.57 billion to local firms, while international groups landed two deals valued at Dh213 million, Tawazun Council officials said on Tuesday.