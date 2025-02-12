President Sheikh Mohamed praises Sheikh Mohammed over World Governments Summit in Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed has praised Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, over the hosting of the World Governments Summit in Dubai this week.

The summit concludes tomorrow, February 13. More than 30 heads of state and government, delegations from 140 governments, and representatives from more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions are expected to have attended once the three-day summit closes.

"I was pleased to attend the World Governments Summit 2025 and I commend my brother Mohammed bin Rashid for creating a prominent global platform to advance dialogue on collective solutions to achieve a better future," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"In bringing together governments, innovators, and thought leaders, the UAE is committed to strengthening international cooperation in efforts to foster progress and prosperity for all."

