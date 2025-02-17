Mistrust in institutions is growing. How did the UAE buck the trend?

The 2025 edition of the annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/01/17/fewer-people-believe-theyll-be-better-off-in-five-years-survey-says/" target="_blank">Edelman Trust Barometer </a>report for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, published today, reaffirms the Emirates’ position as a global role model in building and maintaining public trust and optimism. According to the report’s findings, 82 per cent of respondents in the UAE trust the country’s government – the third-highest figure among the 28 countries surveyed. Edelman has been measuring trust for 25 years and began tracking the metric in the UAE in 2010. Public trust around the world has been under considerable pressure over the past two decades, evidenced by a string of events. These include anti-globalisation protests during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/02/23/in-a-fragmented-world-trade-still-brings-countries-together-but-it-needs-reform/" target="_blank">World Trade Organisation</a> summit in 1999 in Seattle; the financial crisis in 2008, which some institutions are still recovering from; a shift in many countries towards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/07/07/pope-francis-warns-against-rising-wave-of-populism-as-france-goes-to-the-polls/" target="_blank">populism</a> from 2016, which saw growing inequality in trust between income groups and a decline in trust in the media; and an ongoing rise in disinformation on the internet. Trust defines an organisation’s scope to operate, lead and succeed. It is the foundation that allows an organisation to take responsible risks and rebound from mistakes. Without trust, credibility is lost, and reputation can be threatened. The data tells a compelling success story for the UAE: the level of trust has remained consistently high for over a decade. This stands in stark contrast to much of the rest of the world, which continues to grapple with a global trust crisis. So, why is this happening, and how is the UAE bucking the trend so effectively? Globally, 69 per cent of people fear that governments are purposely misleading them by saying things they know are false, while 68 per cent feel the same about business leaders and 70 per cent about journalists. Since 2021, there have been double-digit increases across all of these fears. Two thirds of people surveyed around the world believe the rich take more than their fair share, raising concerns over taxation and suspicions about the ultra-wealthy being the root cause of problems. This is compounded by a large <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/01/21/postcard-from-davos-will-intelligent-age-offer-solutions-or-only-increase-inequality-further/" target="_blank">class divide</a> – with a 13-point gap globally between high-income earners and low-income earners’ average trust in institutions. One could interpret this to mean that in many places the social contract is breaking down, driven by economic inequality, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/01/11/fake-news-misinformation-ai/" target="_blank">misinformation </a>and a growing belief that the system has become malign. There is a battle for truth, as people don’t know where to turn for reliable information. Globally, 63 per cent say it has become harder to tell credible news from deception. The erosion of trust has led to widespread global pessimism. A lack of trust could have far-reaching effects, impacting the ability to deliver real change on things that matter – such as popular support for particular policies or the willingness to embrace new technologies like artificial intelligence. Only 36 per cent of people globally believe the next generation will be better off than the current one, with the number falling to 14 per cent in developed countries like Germany and Japan – even as low as 9 per cent in France. But the UAE presents a different picture: compare its 82 per cent trust in government to an average of 52 per cent globally. The UAE government has maintained a strong social contract by delivering on its commitments – particularly in using national resources to diversify the economy and improve residents’ lives. Levels of trust in UAE businesses is high as well, at 76 per cent, as in general they are seen as both competent and ethical. There is a real opportunity for business as all industry sectors remain trusted, with particularly high levels in the aviation, education and technology sectors. Beyond government and business, trust in professionals and societal influencers remains strong in the UAE. This is especially evident in people’s close social circles, where teachers and associates (such as friends or neighbours) enjoy high levels of trust – at 85 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively. Optimism is very closely linked with trust. Consequently, the level of optimism is significantly higher in the UAE than in most countries. Sixty per cent of UAE residents believe that, compared to today, the next generation will be better off, versus just 36 per cent globally. People in the Emirates also retain their belief in international co-operation – it is one of only seven countries where the population has a high level of trust in both the UN (67 per cent) and the EU (66 per cent). The UAE even bucks the trend when it comes to trusting companies headquartered in foreign countries. However, while trust remains robust, when prompted people expressed concerns about various global trends. Sixty-eight per cent of employees in the UAE worry about international conflicts, trade policies and tariffs hurting their company. Additionally, while 67 per cent of people in the UAE trust AI, employees in the country are concerned about being fully prepared for the technological change it will bring, with 64 per cent fearing they will lack the training necessary to get well-paying jobs. Investment in training is, therefore, essential. Despite these challenges, the Emirates continues to offer a blueprint for the world. The UAE has demonstrated that when institutions act with integrity and competence, trust flourishes. And where trust thrives, optimism overcomes uncertainty, paving the way for a brighter future – one that everyone can believe in.