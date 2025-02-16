President Sheikh Mohamed meets Russian’s First Deputy Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Manturov reviewed efforts to bolster the growing ties between the UAE and Russia as part of the strategic partnership in place between the nations.

The UAE leader extended his greetings to President Vladimir Putin and expressed his hopes for further development and prosperity for Russia, during the talks at Qasr Al Shati in the capital, state news agency Wam reported. Mr Manturov shared similar sentiments in return.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali Al Shamsi, secretary general of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr Mohammed Al Jaber, UAE ambassador to the Russian Federation, and a number of officials.

Building on long-standing ties

Mr Manturov met Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Saturday as part of his visit to the Emirates.

Sheikh Mansour and Mr Manturov reviewed efforts to expand bilateral ties between the nations in various fields during the discussions at Qasr Al Watan.

The weekend talks were in support of a robust partnership between the two countries, which has grown significantly in recent years.

In October, Sheikh Mohamed paid an official visit to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The UAE leader attended the Brics summit in the Russian city of Kazan as part of the visit, which came after the country in 2023 became a member of the expanding economic and political alliance, which also includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

The UAE has also overseen a series of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine during the continuing war.

