Three convoys carrying Emirati humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip this week through the Egyptian Rafah crossing. Wam
Three convoys carrying Emirati humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip this week through the Egyptian Rafah crossing. Wam

News

UAE

UAE extends aid to displaced in Gaza

Dozens of families among those to receive food packages

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

February 15, 2025