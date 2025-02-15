UAE extends aid to displaced in Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/12/live-israel-gaza-trump-doha/" target="_self"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The UAE's operation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/08/dozens-of-palestinians-sent-to-uaes-floating-hospital-since-start-of-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Gallant Knight 3 </a>has delivered additional aid to displaced families in the Gaza Strip, alleviating hardships faced by Palestinian families. As part of this campaign, 130 displaced families at the Ahl Al Khair camp in the southern city of Khan Younis received food packages distributed by volunteers from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/06/aid-ship-al-arish/" target="_blank">UAE's Emirates Red Crescent.</a> In addition to food aid, the operation extended its reach to women and children at the Mustafa Hafez School in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/11/gazans-hope-for-lasting-ceasefire-amid-fears-of-renewed-war-with-israel/" target="_blank">Khan Younis</a>. A total of 111 families benefited from packages designed to cater to the needs of women and children. Recognising the acute challenges faced by women in displacement shelters, Gallant Knight 3 also distributed 201 hygiene packages at the Abu Hadaid School in Khan Younis. The update was shared on the operation's social media feeds on Friday. One man thanked the UAE for its assistance, noting that no one had checked on their area for nearly 10 days and appealed to the UAE for continued support to the Palestinian people. Another said the UAE was among the first Arab countries to reach their area in Gaza, appreciating and acknowledging the country's efforts. Last month, the largest aid shipment was sent under the UAE’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/13/uae-delivers-more-critical-medical-aid-to-gaza/" target="_blank">operation</a>. The ship was loaded at Al Hamriya Port with 5,800 tonnes of aid such as food supplies, medicines and several ambulances. The cargo vessel is the sixth to depart under the campaign. Launched in 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed, Gallant Knight 3 has been carried out in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE. More than 55,000 tonnes of aid has been delivered by air, sea and land with more than 500 air trips, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries used to carry aid from Egypt into Gaza. Additionally, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/03/28/uae-sends-124-tonnes-of-aid-to-gaza-under-joint-air-relief-campaigns/" target="_blank">Birds of Goodness</a><b> </b>operation has delivered more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid by parachute to inaccessible areas. Mohammed Al Shareef, a spokesman for Gallant Knight 3, told <i>The National</i> that aid deliveries from the UAE to Gaza were crucial because the situation was so difficult. “It is very important because the situation there is really bad,” he said. “After this long period of war … many people are living in a very bad situation.” Mr Al Shareef said they expected quicker access and “more quantities” of aid to reach those who needed it now the truce was holding. “We expect to have more lorries going inside,” he said. The war in Gaza began in October 2023 after an attack by Hamas killed 1,200 people. It has resulted in the loss of more than 47,000 Palestinian lives and wounded more than 111,000, with much of the enclave in ruins.