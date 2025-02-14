Dr Anwar Gargash: Interests of Palestinian people must come before those of Hamas

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Friday that “the interests of the Palestinian people must take precedence” over those of Hamas as efforts intensify to safeguard the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Dr Gargash, posting on social media platform X, said he supported the “rational call” by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League for the group to relinquish its control over the Gaza Strip.

“The rational call by the Brother Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, for Hamas to step down from the administration of Gaza is appropriate, as the interest of the Palestinian people must take precedence over the interest of the movement,” said Dr Gargash.

“Especially in light of the calls to displace the Palestinians from Gaza, and the war that resulted from its decisions that destroyed the Gaza Strip and tore its human and social fabric.”

The remarks come as a fragile truce between Hamas and Israel – agreed on January 19 and due to last for six weeks – comes under mounting pressure.

Hamas said on Thursday it would continue to implement its ceasefire agreement with Israel, including releasing hostages as scheduled.

The group spoke two days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to resume fighting unless Hamas released the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip within days.

Mr Aboul Gheit said Hamas should stand down if such a move benefited the Palestinians, in comments made in an interview with regional media this week.

Tension in the region remains high after US President Donald Trump last week said he wants America to buy and own Gaza, but could allow parts of the land to be rebuilt by states in the Middle East.

Mr Aboul Gheit said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai this week that Mr Trump’s plans could spark further instability. “US President Donald Trump is moving towards dragging the Middle East into a new cycle of conflict between Israel and the Arab world, jeopardising peace and everything we have worked to build in the region,” he said

More than 48,200 Palestinians have been killed and 111,676 wounded since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023.

The conflict has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, with citizens facing chronic food shortages and limited access to healthcare, with homes and buildings reduced to rubble by persistent air strikes.

Call for two-state solution

President Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of securing a “just and comprehensive peace” in the Middle East during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The UAE leader underlined the need to maintain security and stability in the region, based on a two-state solution.

Sheikh Mohamed shared similar sentiments during meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi this week.

