Trump creating 'new cycle of conflict' between Israel and Arab states

<b>World Governments Summit: </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/11/live-world-governments-summit/" target="_blank"><b>live updates</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">US President</a> Donald Trump’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/10/donald-trump-gaza/" target="_blank">proposal</a> that the US should assume control over Gaza and develop it economically – without the Palestinians in it – could further fuel regional instability, said senior Arab officials. If Mr Trump pressed ahead with his plan and continued to apply pressure on various countries, he would drag the Middle East into a “new cycle of conflicts”, rather than fostering a fair two-state solution, said Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. “US President Donald Trump is moving towards dragging the Middle East into a new cycle of conflict between Israel and the Arab world, jeopardising peace and everything we have worked to build in the region,” Mr Aboul Gheit told the World Governments Summit in Dubai. Mr Trump said last week said that he was committed to America buying and owning Gaza but could allow parts of the land to be rebuilt by states in the Middle East. He told reporters he wants to make sure that Hamas “doesn't move back” to control the enclave. “There’s nothing to move back into,” Mr Trump added. “The place is a demolition site.” These statements enraged the Arab world and led to global condemnations. Egypt announced that it would host an emergency <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/11/arab-league-summit-pushes-for-gaza-reconstruction-conference-in-cairo/" target="_blank">Arab summit</a> on February 27 to discuss “new and dangerous developments”. The conference will aim to demonstrate the international will to rebuild the war-battered Palestinian enclave without endorsing Mr Trump's suggestion of displacing its more than two million residents, sources told <i>The National.</i> “Gaza can be reconstructed without displacing its residents,” said Mr Aboul Gheit. Gulf Co-operation Council Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi reaffirmed the region’s commitment to Palestinian rights, saying, “There are clear principles when it comes to the Palestinian cause, and international resolutions recognise the rights of the Palestinian people.” While acknowledging the importance of US-Gulf ties, Mr Albudaiwi stressed that any partnership must be reciprocal. “We value our relations with the US, but it must be a two-way street. We cannot accept the forced displacement of Palestinians – something that is internationally rejected,” he added. Mr Trump has said that the Palestinians in Gaza, the war-ravaged territory, could <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/31/trump-says-egypt-and-jordan-will-agree-to-take-displaced-palestinians-from-gaza/" target="_blank">relocate to countries</a> like Jordan and Egypt – both of which have firmly rejected the idea. Jordan’s King Abdullah II <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/11/king-abdullah-white-house-visit/" target="_blank">reiterated his opposition</a> to any mass displacement of Palestinians after meeting Mr Trump in Washington on Tuesday. “At the Arab Summit, we will discuss how we, as Arab nations, can confront these new challenges,” said Mr Albudaiwi. “We still see the Americans as mediators and believe they recognise the importance of peace and stability in the region.”