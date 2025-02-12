Emad El Din Adeeb, of Sky News Arabia, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States and Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
Emad El Din Adeeb, of Sky News Arabia, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States and Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council at the World GovernmentShow more

News

MENA

Trump creating 'new cycle of conflict' between Israel and Arab states

US and Arab relations must be a 'two-way street', Arab officials say

Vanessa Ghanem
Vanessa Ghanem

February 12, 2025