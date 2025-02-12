President Sheikh Mohamed and President of Iraq discuss two-state solution

President Sheikh Mohamed and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid discussed the need for a two-state solution in Gaza during a meeting on Wednesday. The discussions took place after Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Rashid at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during his visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed bilateral co-operation, particularly in the economic, investment and development sectors, as well as in renewable energy, state news agency Wam reported.

"The discussions covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on developments in the Middle East," state news agency Wam reported.

"Both leaders emphasised the need for a clear path towards a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, and underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts that support the aspirations of the region’s peoples for security, stability, and development."

Sheikh Mohamed "reaffirmed the strength of UAE-Iraq relations and the UAE’s consistent approach in supporting Iraq’s stability".

He also stressed how keen the UAE was to strengthen collaboration and co-ordination with Iraq to serve mutual interests and enhance regional stability and security, especially in light of continuing developments in the region.

Mr Rashid reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to further strengthening co-operation with the UAE "in ways that serve their shared interests and benefit their peoples and the wider region".