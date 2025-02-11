Women and children stand by the rubble of a collapsed building outside Shati camp for Palestinian refugees north of Gaza city. AFP
Women and children stand by the rubble of a collapsed building outside Shati camp for Palestinian refugees north of Gaza city. AFP

News

MENA

Gazans hope for lasting ceasefire amid fears of renewed war with Israel

Hamas threatens to delay exchange of hostages planned for Saturday by accusing Israel of breaching truce

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

February 11, 2025