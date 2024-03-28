UAE sends 124 tonnes of aid to Gaza under joint air relief campaigns

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE delivered a further 124 tonnes of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza in air drop operations with Egypt and Jordan.

The Ministry of Defence said late on Wednesday that an additional 90 tonnes of food and relief supplies were sent to the besieged enclave by the UAE and Egyptian air forces as part of the Birds of Goodness campaign.

It was the largest aid drop since the operation was launched at the end of February, the ministry said.

About 664 tonnes of aid have been distributed in Gaza through theinitiative.

Meanwhile, the UAE and Jordan dropped another 34 tonnes of aid to northern Gaza, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The National boards an aircraft dropping aid over Gaza

It is the third such air relief mission completed by their air forces. The continued support is central to the UAE's commitment to support the Palestinian people as the Israel-Gaza war rages on.

On Wednesday, the latest group of injured Palestinian children and cancer patients landed in Abu Dhabi to receive medical treatment.

A plane carrying 32 patients and 64 of their family members arrived at Zayed International Airport on a flight from Al Arish in Egypt, state news agency Wam reported.

The initiative is part of a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed to provide treatment for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip.

The patients were taken to hospital. Their family members are to be housed at Emirates Humanitarian City, in Abu Dhabi.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 32,400, with 74,889 injured since the conflict broke out in October. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million population have been displaced during the fighting.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that is to be “respected by all parties, leading to a lasting, sustainable ceasefire”. The resolution passed with 14 votes in favour and one abstention from the US.

It marked the first time the council passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war.