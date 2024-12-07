Bryde’s whale spotted near Fujairah port

A whale spotted in the waters of Fujairah on Friday is being guided back on its migratory route by a dedicated team of marine experts. The Bryde's whale - also referred to as a tropical whale due to its preference for warm waters - was sighted close to Fujairah Port, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/19/investigation-begins-after-oil-spill-cleared-from-fujairah-coastline/" target="_blank">Fujairah Environment Authority</a> confirmed. In co-ordination with the port, the Fujairah Research Centre and experts from the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre, the authority formed a specialised team to ensure the wellbeing of the mammal. Team members, including biodiversity experts from the authority, were tasked with monitoring the whale’s movements and putting plans in place to get it back on his migratory course. Comprehensive medical examinations were conducted on the whale, which was found to be in good condition. Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, director general of the Fujairah Environment Authority emphasised the significance of the sighting. “Bryde’s whales are baleen whales typically found in warm and temperate waters worldwide. Known for their streamlined bodies, these whales are a testament to the health of our marine ecosystem,” she said. “The whale, identified scientifically as Balaenoptera edeni, was documented near Fujairah Port and is estimated to measure between nine to 10 metres, suggesting it is a juvenile, not yet fully mature.” She said the whale shows no signs of medical distress requiring immediate intervention. “The authority is working with specialised teams to ensure it safely resumes its migratory path.” “The efforts are being managed to ensure the whale is returned to its natural environment without disrupting shipping traffic.” The authority said the sighting highlights the ecological richness of Fujairah’s waters and further supports the scientific documentation featured in the <i>Whales and Dolphins</i> book published by the Fujairah Environment Authority as part of its Natural History Series. Fujairah is known for its biodiversity, featuring pristine waters filled with coral reefs and marine life. The emirate’s coastline includes five marine reserves, serving as habitats for a variety of species and making it a prime destination for marine exploration. In early 2022 Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared a video of what was believed to be a Bryde's whale swimming near Dubai Harbour. “Truly a rare and beautiful creature to watch,” he wrote in a caption accompanying the video, which was shot by the crew of My Ocean Company, based in Dubai. A Bryde's whale was also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2021/10/25/rare-whale-spotted-in-abu-dhabi-waters/">spotted in Abu Dhabi in October</a> 2021 during a marine survey. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, which made the discovery, said at the time the presence of whales is an indicator of the good health and quality of the emirate’s waters. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/watch-brydes-whale-spotted-off-the-coast-of-fujairah-1.1013132">Bryde's whales</a> eat about 630kg of food every day, mainly krill, shrimp and a variety of schooling fish, such as herring, mackerel and sardines. They use different methods to feed, such as skimming the surface, lunging and creating bubble nets, which they do in co-operation with other whales. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/huge-dead-whale-found-off-dubai-coast-taken-for-examination-1.1244955">Bryde's whales</a> can weigh up to 25 tonnes and adults can measure between 12 and 16 metres in length. The species was named after Johan Bryde, the Norwegian consul to South Africa in the early 20th century, who built the country’s first modern whaling station.