Investigation begins after oil spill cleared from Fujairah coastline

An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/03/06/oil-spill-off-uae-coast-caused-mass-sea-snake-deaths-study-finds/" target="_blank">oil spill</a> on Fujairah’s coastline has been cleared, the emirate's environment protection body said on Saturday, adding that an investigation has been launched into how it happened. Posting before and after images of the clean-up on social media, Fujairah Environment Authority said it quickly contained the incident after sending a specialised anti-pollution crew from Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality to the scene. The beaches are now safe for the public to use. The authority said it was alerted about the oil patches on the beaches, without specifying the location or the timeline. It was not immediately clear if hotels along the beach were temporarily closed, but the authority said it has intensified marine inspections to ensure the waters are free of contamination. The authority is working with relevant authorities to find the “perpetrator” and “take legal action”. It added that “it will not be lenient with anyone who tampers with the environment or harms natural resources”. The authority thanked the hotels along the coast for reporting the spill so quickly and allowing a rapid response. It urged the public to report any environmental damage by calling the toll-free number 800368.