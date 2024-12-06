Prof Nidal Hilal, director of the NYUAD Water Research Centre, with a reverse osmosis module made in the UAE. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi scientists hail 'huge achievement' in desalination drive to boost water security

NYU Abu Dhabi Water Research Centre develops reverse osmosis system that can be tailored to conditions in region

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

December 06, 2024