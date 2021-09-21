UAE to develop three new water desalination projects to address water security needs

A desalination plant in Dubai. The UAE plans to develop three new plants in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain by 2023. Sarah Dea / The National

The UAE is developing three new water desalination projects as part of its efforts to boost sustainability and achieve is water security goals, according to the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

New projects will be developed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain with a combined capacity of 420 million imperial gallons of water per day, Suhail Al Mazrouei said at the 5th Arab Water Forum in Dubai on Tuesday.

Once commissioned in 2023, the new projects will increase the installed water desalination capacity of the Arab world's largest economy to 1,590 million imperial gallons per day and will help the country overcome the challenges of water scarcity in future under the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, he added.