Al Hamra Village is a housing development in Ras Al Khaimah popular with expatriates. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Travel agent’s Dh1 million Al Hamra Village townhouse doubles in value in two years

Ania Bruno plans to build a new level to accommodate her family of four

Katy Gillett

December 04, 2024

