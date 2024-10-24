Georgina Kelly and her husband David Learman live in Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Ras Al Khaimah villa bought off-plan in 2007 surges in value

Georgina Kelly and her husband David had no intention of living in the house, but they have now been there for 10 years

Katy Gillett

October 24, 2024