My Own Home: Family’s Sharjah villa surges in value by Dh700,000 in a year

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-own-home/"><i><b>My Own Home</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in</b></i> Tania Patel, an enterprise customer manager for a software company, stumbled across pictures of Sharjah’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2022/11/22/arada-unveils-new-phase-at-its-217bn-masaar-mega-project-in-sharjah/" target="_blank">Masaar mega project by Arada</a> online and decided to view it the next day. Within a month, she and her husband Ahmet and one-year-old daughter Zaya, as well as their two cats and two dogs, had moved into a four-bedroom villa. They bought it for Dh2.7 million last November, and it is now worth Dh3.4 million without factoring in any renovations. Ms Patel says there is nothing like her community anywhere else in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> and she hopes to stay for another 20 years, possibly more. <i>The National</i> takes a look around. It's a semi-detached villa with four bedrooms, but also has a majlis that can be used as another [bedroom] because it has a bathroom right next to it. We use it as my husband’s office. We have the kitchen, a maid’s room with its own bathroom and upstairs are the four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There's also a very reasonably sized backyard. I first heard about this Masaar project, and there's another one called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/22/inside-aljada-the-megaproject-that-is-going-to-wow-sharjah/" target="_blank">Aljada</a>, in 2021, but I never thought about moving to Sharjah. Now I really regret not buying back then, because the prices were way less. But it was Covid time and we were thinking about whether we would stay or not. That's when I decided to just park this idea to buy a house. We were working from home and living in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/28/my-dubai-rent-romanian-it-worker-pays-dh135000-for-three-bed-jbr-apartment/" target="_blank">Jumeirah Beach Residence</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> with the sea view and nice apartment. Then last year I had a baby in August and it happened to us twice where we had to leave the house earlier than expected because the landlord decided to sell. We were living in Green Community in Dubai Investments Park. It was very green and we loved it, but the prices had started increasing dramatically. We made the calculations and if we kept paying this amount, it would be the price of a house, so why not just buy one? When you have a kid, you want stability. One night when I was breastfeeding my baby at 3am I was just scrolling on Instagram and saw the project and how green it is. I woke up my husband and said we’re going to buy a house here. He checked and said we’d look tomorrow, and we did. The only problem was they didn’t have anything to move into right away, there was nothing left in the first phase. Our contract was coming to an end in December and this was October, so I went to the resale market. A friend of mine is a realtor and I told him I want something in this community. He suggested Sustainable City or something in Dubai that’s closer to my work, but I sai: “No, this is the one.” My focus was on this community. I didn’t care how far it was, because there’s nothing like this in Dubai. I’m sure that if a lot of people from Dubai come, they’d fall in love with it. I’ve already brought a couple of friends of mine over. It’s the greenery. It gives this forest vibe. When the sales guy told me “you feel like you live in the forest or like in a resort in the Seychelles”, I was like: this is over selling. But, it's true. I really feel so relaxed and peaceful. I wanted a place where my daughter can really respect nature. There are so many play areas for children and it’s really family-oriented. The people here have good family values and respect for others and yourself. And I really appreciate that. I’ve just finished the landscaping in the garden and I want to make some changes in the kitchen. But I don't think the house really needs much as it’s brand new – maybe in the future. The pool just opened three days ago and we have a volleyball field, but the best is what we will have. We will have a school, that is under construction. We'll have a shopping mall, supermarket and fitness centre. We will have basketball courts, football pitches, and I’ve heard about tennis and padel courts. There’s a nursery coming and a mosque. We also have a cycle track that’s open to the public and brings a lot of cyclists here on weekends. I would say minimalist/industrial. We really wanted minimalist as we have so many dogs and cats, it would be a headache to clean this house if it was different. We cannot have carpets because it will be a mess. But I also want a very minimalist style with only really what we need, because this is also how we want to raise my baby. My husband is an interior designer and he likes the industrial style, so our living room is very industrial with wood and iron, while our bedroom, for example, is more minimalist. I really think that less is more and your space should give you peace of mind, so you can relax. I hate clutter. I would like to say forever. I definitely know I will not sell this house any time soon. I don't plan to move away from the UAE until I retire. Once I retire, maybe I'll go back to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/portugal/" target="_blank">Portugal</a>, but I really feel at home here. Even if I live here 20 years, I think I’ll still keep this house as an investment because I really believe that this community will develop massively. I think it was a very good investment that we made. Or maybe I will move to Saro, the last phase here, and upgrade for a five-bedroom villa with a pool and keep this one as an investment to rent out. Who knows?