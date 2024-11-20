My Own Home: It was ‘love at first sight’ with surgeon’s Dh1m ground-floor Remraam apartment

A park, one of many green spaces nearby

Ms Bijlani, right, with her daughter, Swar, and their dog, Buddy

Punam Bijlani owns a three-bedroom apartment in Remraam, Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

A park, one of many green spaces nearby

Ms Bijlani, right, with her daughter, Swar, and their dog, Buddy

Punam Bijlani owns a three-bedroom apartment in Remraam, Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

A park, one of many green spaces nearby