Punam Bijlani owns a three-bedroom apartment in Remraam, Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

My Own Home: It was ‘love at first sight’ with surgeon’s Dh1m ground-floor Remraam apartment

The Bijlanis have created a little garden oasis in a neighbourhood that's now booming

Katy Gillett

November 20, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today