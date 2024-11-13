Colombian couple Joy Torres and Camilo Botero in their studio apartment in Bay Square, Business Bay, in Dubai. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

My Own Home: Colombian couple fall in love with renovated Dh980,000 Bay Square studio apartment

Camilo Botero and his wife Joy Torres spent Dh120,000 on renovations to their Dubai property

Katy Gillett

November 13, 2024

