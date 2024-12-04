Scientists have developed energy-free crystals, inspired by desert life, to harvest water from air, offering an alternative to desalination. Photo: NYU Abu Dhabi
Climate

Environment

Abu Dhabi scientists use crystals inspired by desert plants to extract water from air

Findings at NYU Abu Dhabi show potential to do away with energy-high desalination process

Daniel Bardsley
December 04, 2024

