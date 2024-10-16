A lack of water caused by climate change, environmental damage and excessive consumption could have catastrophic effects worldwide. AP
Climate

Using too much water? That'll cost trillions of dollars

Report calls for higher water prices to prevent economic ruin and instability that could hit Middle East

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 16, 2024

