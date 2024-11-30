Sara Minkara, special adviser on international disability rights at the US Department of State, addresses the Special Olympics Global Centre Summit in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National
Use AI to collaborate with disabled people, US diplomat says

Sara Minkara draws strength from becoming blind at age seven and calls on policy makers to understand how people with disabilities can contribute

Ramola Talwar Badam
November 30, 2024

