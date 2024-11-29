Meet the talented Emiratis leading the charge for UAE progress

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> is unlocking the abilities of its best and brightest to develop a new generation of Emirati leaders to guide the nation's ambitions for years to come. The 12-month National Experts Programme (NEP), set up in 2019 under the directives of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>, connects Emirati high-achievers with mentors within the government and industry to equip them with the skills needed to support the country's ambitions for further growth. The nationwide drive to tap into a deep talent pool of young Emiratis is already bearing fruit, as graduates of the scheme take up high-ranking roles and use their influence to inspire others to follow in their path. Twenty-five Emiratis were chosen to take part in the fourth National Experts Programme scheme announced in October after more than 1,100 applications were received. “Experts are the nucleus of progress, and they play a pivotal role in building a bright future for the UAE,” said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs. The fourth edition of the NEP, led by Sheikh Theyab, will see applicants with at least 10 years' experience, including five years in their respective sector and with contributions to strategic projects, addressing national priorities. This year, unlike previous ones, will incorporate AI into the application and selection process. Ahead of the UAE's 53rd <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/21/national-day-2024-al-ain-ceremony/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a> celebrations, <i>The National </i>meets four experts from the NEP who are helping to shape the country's future. Asma Al Azri, 39, says she is honoured to have been part of the NEP in 2021 as it gave her “significant exposure to the community services sector" that she was working in. “The programme’s diverse learning modules, including strategic thinking and public speaking, enhanced my capabilities and played a crucial role in shaping my role today," she said. Ms Al Azri feels that the NEP is essential to “create experts from within the younger generation" and “fosters sustainable and collaborative initiatives by engaging all stakeholders". Ms Al Azri's “capstone project focused on pre-marriage counselling" and she found that the “lack of readiness among young Emiratis to create strong nuclear families" was a key problem. Today, she leads the Family Cases Sector at the authority. “We focus on the family as a unified unit. So, if there are disputes, we look beyond the couple and include their children and extended family to help identify the problem," she explained. Apart from providing counselling, legal support and temporary sheltering, she also seeks the support of “all stakeholders in the public and private sector" to help find a solution. On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, she urges everyone to carry forward the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “His wisdom is deeply rooted in our culture, and if we honour it while caring for the future generations, we will thrive as a society." Omar Al Braiki is an NEP fellow representing the sustainability and renewable energy sector. He believes the NEP helped him “break down silos between sectors" and “brought together experts from diverse fields to work collaboratively towards the UAE vision". “One of the first negotiation trainings I had was through the programme, specifically with Insead Business School," Mr Al Braiki said. Today, as the deputy chief negotiator for the UAE National Negotiations Team for Cop 28 and Cop 29, he is able to “use the skills to support decision-making and implement strategies" responsibly. He recalls how the NEP helped “facilitate relationships with ministers and other key stakeholders" that “made it easier to secure buy-in from local authorities and achieve stronger outcomes for Cop28". The NEP also aligns with “the UAE’s strategic goals, evolving with new trends like AI and technology to ensure that experts are equipped to lead in emerging fields". “Wherever we end up, the goal is to serve our country," he said. Reflecting on the 53 years of the country's “unequivocal success", Mr Al Braiki highlights how the country's leadership “has propelled us to the forefront of multilateralism, economic diversity, and progression". The country has also demonstrated how it can adapt and lead in global challenges. “To the young leaders of today and tomorrow: continue working towards this ambitious vision and ensure its implementation in the years to come," Mr Al Braiki added. The NEP has helped Hassan Al Noon give back to the country that has helped him gain “significant expertise". He credits the country for supporting his career growth, and offering him opportunities “like a scholarship to study in the US and programmes in France that helped refine (his) skills". The 42-year-old talks about he was “interested in making a change in the UAE economy", and the “NEP allowed me to connect with the younger generation, share knowledge, and spread my passion for technology, which is central to everything I do". His capstone focused on building a digital ecosystem for the UAE’s deep tech sector. "The platform would assess individuals, companies, and governments within the deep tech ecosystem, identifying key players, providing funding opportunities, and leveraging blockchain to reward participation," he said. Mr Al Noon said the NEP helped him connect with like-minded individuals from different industries. "I’ve met people I never thought I would connect with – those working in philanthropy, missile technology, and social initiatives. Discussing the UAE’s future with them and inspiring the next generation has been the most valuable aspect of the programme." Talking about the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, he added that the “message is simple: Think big". “The UAE needs you to think out of the box and work hard. We are a small population, but with the guidance and support of our leadership, we can push through any challenges and excel in everything we do." Unlike other programmes, the NEP is tailor-made and aims to “highlight, strengthen, and propel the experts we already have", Maitha Al Hameli said. It also “helps you tap into the different mindsets that you wouldn’t usually have access to". There's “a strong flow of communication" between the fellows from different cohorts, and creates a “unique community", with each one stepping up to help, support or guide one another. She said this makes it the best programme to “identify and nurture the best of the best. And we’ve seen it in action. With every cohort, the programme becomes more challenging to get into because the bar is set higher each time". The 38-year-old believes that the “UAE has incredible experts in various sectors" not limited to the public sector, who may get “overshadowed", but the NEP identifies these “diamonds" and brings them forward. The NEP allows “one-on-one with coaches", and this personalised touch helps one “approach challenges differently". Another key benefit, Ms Al Hameli feels, is that the “NEP gives you the ability to look beyond your specialisation and integrate broader perspectives, all while maintaining focus on your core expertise".