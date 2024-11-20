Emirati women more driven to private sector jobs than men, recruiters say

More than 1,000 jobs are open to Emirati applications at Tawdheef x Zaheb, taking place at the Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi until Thursday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

More than 1,000 jobs are open to Emirati applications at Tawdheef x Zaheb, taking place at the Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi until Thursday. Chris Whiteoak / The National