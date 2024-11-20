Emirati women more driven to private sector jobs than men, recruiters say

More <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> women are seeking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/16/uae-jobs-more-uk-candidates-flock-to-emirates-after-high-tax-budget/" target="_blank">employment opportunities </a>driven by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> empowerment initiatives and a growing desire to make a meaningful impact on their communities, recruiters have told <i>The National</i>. This was evident during the first day of the 18th edition of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/19/swedish-embassy-in-drive-to-help-companies-recruit-best-emirati-talent/" target="_blank">Tawdheef x Zaheb</a> 2024, an Emirati jobs fair being held in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> until Thursday, where women constituted a notable majority of jobseekers. UAE telecoms and technology company <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/15/uaes-e-signs-1bn-partnership-with-aws-to-accelerate-cloud-adoption/" target="_blank">e&</a>, formerly known as the Etisalat Group, has seen women make up more than 60 per cent of its new hires since the launch of its AI graduate programme in 2021, Alia Alyousuf, the company's nationalisation manager told <i>The National</i>. Ms Alyousuf also said women make up more than 70 per cent of the overall e& workforce, and that this trend appears to be continuing as there has been “overwhelming” interest from women at this year's jobs fair, where 20 e& vacancies are on offer. “Over 3,000 Emirati nationals registered at our stand on the first day of the event,” she said. “But each year, we recruit between 60 to 100 Emiratis. We subject applicants to rigorous procedures, including interviews and case studies. Even when positions aren't immediately available, we strive to match candidates' unique expertise to roles that benefit our organisation.” Amina Mohammadi, nationalisation manager at PwC Middle East, agreed that a growing number of women are interested in private sector roles and noted that 64 per cent of the company's Emirati employees are women. “Our studies show a transformative mindset among Emirati women,” she told <i>The National</i>. “Many are not just looking for jobs but seeking opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to society in meaningful ways.” Reflecting on PwC's efforts to support <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/12/emiratisation-what-rules-fines/" target="_blank">Emiratisation</a>, she said the company has employed and trained 240 Emirati nationals through its Watani programme since 2019. Ajit N from recruitment company, Naukrigulf, noted that 75 per cent of Tuesday’s 200 registrations came from women. “We’ve been facilitating Emirati employment for 18 years and every year we see more women eager to contribute to diverse industries,” he said. Nashfi Qureshi, director of brand and marketing at Bayt.com, added: “Ten years ago, women comprised only 15 per cent of applicants. Today, they make up 60 to 70 per cent in some sectors like hospitality, medicine and education.” Rouda Alnuaimi, 23, a human resources graduate from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/two-uae-universities-ranked-among-arab-regions-top-five-in-new-list/" target="_blank">United Arab Emirates University,</a> attended the exhibition in the hope of securing her first job. “I want a position that allows me to develop my skills, gain experience, contribute to my community and pursue further education,” she said. “Hard conditions wouldn't discourage me. Women are naturally patient and resilient, which makes us stand out in challenging roles.” Mechanical engineering graduate Maitha Al Mahri, 22, appreciated the direct access to companies at the fair and is determined to find a role aligned with her passion. “I received an offer at a previous job fair but turned it down because it was not in my field,” she said. “I’m passionate about working with machinery and tools, which is why I chose this field.” In addition to more women choosing to take up employment in the private sector, they also outnumber the number of men going to university. Data from the Ministry of Education shows that, in 2022-23, about 62 per cent of students in the country were women, with men making up just 38 per cent. This fact has driven sociologists like Dr Sanaa Ashour to seek answers, having noticed a gender imbalance in her classrooms. She first thought that women might be more interested in sociology but when she looked at data produced by the statistical centre in Abu Dhabi, she found that women outnumbered men 60 to 40 across different disciplines. “I found out that the reasons are mostly cultural because the way men and women are raised at home is different,” Dr Ashour told <i>The National</i>. “Men often decide to drop education or to discontinue their education and go for a job that would help them immediately earn money and establish their own family.” Ibrahim Al Balooshi, a 23-year-old student at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, said careers that do not necessarily need a degree could be more attractive to men, like roles in the police or military. “The focus might not always be the university; they might want to work immediately,” he said. “Once they finish high school, they always have the option to go to university or directly try and join the workforce.” “There are more females in universities because many women are motivated to pursue higher education, seeing it as an essential step towards career growth and personal development,” said Meera Al Minhali, a mass communications student at Abu Dhabi University. “My family values education highly and would be disappointed if I didn’t pursue a degree. They see it as essential for a successful future and take pride in my dedication to furthering my education and building a meaningful career.” Emirati job seekers can connect with several public and private organisations during the exhibition including the Central Bank of the UAE, the Armed Forces, the UAE Ministry of Interior, the UAE Department of Finance, SAAB Technologies, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Halliburton, and Ernst & Young, among others. The exhibition is taking place at the Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi until November 21 and it offers more than 1,000 job opportunities. It also offers a number of 20-minute sessions on topics such as job hunting, CV building, and personal branding. The UAE government is driving Emiratisation, with policies mandating a two per cent annual increase in private sector Emirati hires and financial penalties in place for non-compliance. More than 115,000 Emiratis are already employed in the private sector, the latest statistics reveal.