Swedish embassy in drive to help companies recruit best Emirati talent

Sweden's ambassador to the UAE, Fredrik Floren, said his country's pavilion at a jobs fair for UAE citizens showed its commitment <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/20/emiratisation-deadline-july/" target="_blank">to Emiratisation</a>. The nation's embassy used the Tawdheef X Zaheb event in Abu Dhabi to promote Swedish companies in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> as potential workplaces for Emiratis. Swedish companies represented at the event <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/07/18/ikea-uae-to-bring-back-filipino-food-menu-this-month/" target="_blank">included Ikea</a>, aerospace company Saab, agricultural manufacturing company Alfa Laval and industrial manufacturer Atlas Copco. Mr Floren told <i>The National</i> that his country's presence at the fair reflected its long-standing commitment to the region. "There are more than 200 [Swedish] companies in the country who have been here since the 1960s," he said. He has visited 45 Swedish companies in the UAE since taking on his current role late last year. He has seen first-hand the vital contribution Emiratis are making in the workplace, he added. The fair, which runs until November 21 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, represented an opportunity for companies to find the best Emirati talent, said Vinod Jayan, managing director of Al Futtaim-Ikea. "We want to hire Emiratis because they know the culture the best and are the future of this country," he said. "It's a symbol of commitment to the country I operate in. All we can tell them [Emiratis] is, come with an open mind and a passion for learning in a collaborative environment, and be humble, which is very much part of Emirati culture." The UAE's Emiratisation drive aims to increase the number of citizens working in the private sector. Under the drive, companies have until December 30 to take the total workforce representation to 6 per cent. First introduced in September 2022, the targets increase by 1 per cent increase every six months. The goal is for a 2 per cent annual increase to reach 10 per cent by the end of 2026. Smaller businesses with 20 to 49 employees must hire at least one Emirati in a skilled position by the end of this year and another by next year. Helene Bittmann, managing director of Saab Middle East, spoke about the opportunities available to young UAE citizens. There is a need for talent in the engineering sector, as well as business development, finance and HR, she added. "The Emiratis that I've been working with so far have shown a strong interest to learn more and are very open minded, they see the bigger picture and they are very ambitious," Ms Bittmann said. Sameera Al Hosani, customer service manager in Ikea, who started out in a sales position 12 years ago, said there were not many Emiratis working in the private sector when she first joined the company. “I really wanted to prove that I could work and perform anywhere as an Emirati," she said. “I was handed mornings shifts, but I wanted to break the routine so I took different shifts, including the closing shift. Anyone who works on themselves can develop and lead fulfilling roles with effort and perseverance." Mariam Al Tameemi, an engineer at Alfa Laval, said she was immediately made to feel at home at the company. "Ever since I joined, I felt safe and the energy in the company was very co-operative, they welcomed me then as their first Emirati employee," she added.