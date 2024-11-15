UAE-led operation results in 58 arrests over environmental crimes in Africa

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/06/interpols-largest-human-trafficking-and-migrant-smuggling-operation-saves-thousands/" target="_blank">An international operation</a> led by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> to combat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/24/uae-joins-forces-with-un-and-interpol-to-tackle-environmental-crimes/" target="_blank">environmental crimes</a> in Africa has resulted in the arrest of 58 suspects and the seizure of items worth about $11 million. The 14-day operation, named Forest Shield, was carried out in collaboration with law enforcement agencies from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/angola/" target="_blank">Angola</a>, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/congo/" target="_blank">Congo</a>, Gabon, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/south-sudan/" target="_blank">South Sudan</a> and Zambia. Authorities seized 2.15 tonnes of illegal wildlife products, 180 pieces of equipment used in alleged environmental crimes and 32kg of gold linked to illegal mining. The operation also uncovered suspected illegal logging activities that resulted in 214,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said on X that UN and Kenyan organisations were also involved in the operation. “In line with the UAE's commitment to fostering constructive international co-operation on climate action, and as part of the ongoing efforts of the International Initiative for Climate Law Enforcement, the UAE led the Forest Shield operation with the support of multiple international partners, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Environmental Systems Research Institute, and the Lusaka Agreement Task Force,” Sheikh Saif said. Sheikh Saif emphasised that the success of the initiative demonstrates the pressing need for expanded international efforts to tackle environmental crimes. A video was also shared in his post on X, showing details of the activities and achievements of the operation. In the video, Lt Ibrahim Al Abdullah, head of permanent alliances in the Ministry of Interior’s International Affairs Department, said advanced tools, including artificial intelligence, were used during the operation to develop a heatmap of global environmental crimes. Brig Gen Kitenge David, deputy commander for operations and information in the DRC, praised the UAE-led mission for tackling wildlife crimes. The Lusaka Agreement Task Force, which has its headquarters in Kenya, thanked the Ministry of Interior for its support and for providing equipment and field maps that were key to the success of the operation.