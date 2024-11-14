Emirates Labour Market Awards: Filipina cleaner to rebuild parents' house after win

A Filipina cleaner recognised as an outstanding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> worker plans to use her prize money to rebuild her parents' wooden house after it was damaged by floods in Mindanao, southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/philippines/" target="_blank">Philippines</a>. Norhana Mohammad Omar, 63, was among 84 winning individuals and organisations at the second <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/05/11/nominations-to-open-in-june-for-emirates-labour-market-award/" target="_blank">Emirates Labour Market Award</a> ceremony at Abu Dhabi's Adnec Centre on Thursday. She has worked for the same <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> family in Khor Fakkan for more than 25 years. “I feel so many emotions – happiness, gratitude, even a bit of sadness,” she told <i>The National. </i>“This family has been wonderful to me, like my own, and I’m grateful for every day that I come to work for them.” Ms Omar was among 7,700 nominees. She was nominated by the family she has served for a quarter of a century, sending money home to her loved ones. “I didn’t marry because I was responsible for providing for my parents and raising my five brothers,” she said. “I even covered their wedding expenses. I’ll use this award to rebuild my parents’ house.” Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, presented the prizes, worth a total of Dh37 million, across a range of categories. The awards ceremony celebrates exceptional contributions to the UAE’s labour market, and focuses on encouraging innovation, responsibility and high standards in workforce development and well-being. It was launched last year to foster a competitive, forward-thinking workforce. It recognises companies and individuals across five main categories, including exceptional establishments, outstanding workforce, labour accommodation and business service partners. “The number of nominations marks a 120 per cent increase from the first edition,” said Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation. “This increase reflects the depth of social responsibility within the private sector and its commitment to nurturing a skilled, enabling and safe work environment.” In the establishments category, leading names such as Sharjah Co-operative Society, Damac, Talabat, Brighton College Dubai, and LLH Hospital received awards for their outstanding practices in human resources, employee engagement and skills development. Among those honoured in the labour accommodation category were Al Eskan Al Jamae LLC and Labotel, which provide high-quality housing for more than 10,000 workers, including wellness initiatives and sustainable living environments. Individual winners included doctors, teachers, engineers and domestic workers. Sulin Hasan, 44, from Indonesia, was also recognised in the outstanding workforce category. She is employed by an Emirati family in Dubai. “My employer treats me as part of the family, and it’s that warmth and respect that encourages me to stay,” she said. “I plan to use this prize money to build a home for my son and daughter back in Indonesia.” She said she will visit her family on a two-month holiday starting in December, before returning to work with her Emirati employers. Another winner, Ebaya Yahya, 36, from Mauritania, works as a camel caretaker. He has lived in the UAE for 20 years. “I feel so happy and grateful that my hard work has been recognised,” he said.