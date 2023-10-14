Abu Dhabi event aims to help 'unlock potential' of Emirati women

Abu Dhabi will host a major gathering next week aimed at celebrating the achievements of pioneering Emirati women and inspiring future generations to follow in their path.

More than 500 delegates are expected to attend the inaugural Remarkable Emirati Women Summit on Wednesday, which is being held at the The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

The event, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, has been organised by the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in partnership with leading UAE healthcare group, Pure Health.

“The summit is more than an event; it is a call to unlock the boundless potential within Emirati women," said Shaista Asif, co-founder and group chief operating officer at PureHealth.

"We are looking forward to gathering with leading visionaries to sculpt a future where aspirations know no limits.

"Guided by Her Highness's inspiring leadership, we are committed to fostering an environment where the remarkable contributions of Emirati women continue to illuminate our nation's path.”

The summit will feature a wide variety of keynote speeches and discussions, as well as an exhibition highlighting the successes of Emirati women entrepreneurs.

Sheikha Fatima has been instrumental in shaping efforts to empower future generations of Emirati women, to ensure they have a platform to succeed.

She launched a new national strategy in August to help the nation's women to harness their potential and play a leading role in the development of the Emirates.

The National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women sets out to promote the role of the family unit in supporting women to reach their goals in society, help further integrate women in the labour market and future sectors and develop frameworks to ensure women have the skills needed to thrive in the present and future.

The initiative also includes developing a legislative and regulatory environment that supports women's quality of life.

The General Women's Union, in co-operation with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and the General Secretariat of the Executive Councils in each emirate, are being tasked with implementing the strategy.

All ministries, federal, local and private agencies and institutions, as well as relevant civil society organisations, will also support the nationwide drive.

The UAE observes Emirati Women's Day on August 28 each year.

The day serves as an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of talented women to the UAE's development.