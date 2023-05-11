Nominations to open in June for Emirates Labour Market Award

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said on Wednesday it would begin accepting applications for the Emirates Labour Market Award starting on June 1.

The award, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet in March, will be organised under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the UAE labour market’s competitiveness, improving its productivity and efficiency, recognising outstanding practices in the work environment, and protecting and encouraging workers’ rights, the ministry said.

It will also help to advance the well-being and quality of life for the workforce across private sector establishments.

“The annual award is a major contribution to the business environment in the UAE,” said Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and chairman of the award’s supervisory committee.

“It … [helps to] enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and accelerate the building of a comprehensive economy that is the strongest, most active, most diverse and fastest growing in the world.

“The award is a message of appreciation to the private sector and its employees for their inputs in enhancing the labour market’s competitiveness and keeping pace with the government’s progress as it continually develops priority sectors.”

The award is subdivided into three main categories: the Establishments category, which acknowledges establishments in the labour market that have contributed to managing employment relationships in an exceptional manner; the Workforce category, which acknowledges the outstanding workforce that has served the UAE’s businesses and community; and the Business Service Partners category, which acknowledges companies that have helped to develop best-in-class labour market practices, ministry said.

The ministry will receive applications through a dedicated page on its website, with August 31 as the deadline, it said.