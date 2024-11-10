Madhavan Ramakrishnan and his wife Meenakshy Suresh moved to their two-bedroom apartment in Business Bay in 2023. All photos: Antonie Robertson/The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian couple pay Dh115,000 to be in heart of bustling city

Madhavan and Meenakshy manage to avoid the worst of the traffic by living so centrally

Anam Rizvi
November 10, 2024

