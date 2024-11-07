Sheikha Fatima sends 80 tonnes of aid to mothers in Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, has sent a further 80 tonnes of supplies for mothers as part of the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign.
The delivery the amount of supplies sent by Sheikha Fatima, as part of the campaign, to 160 tonnes, sent on four relief flights.
Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the UAE remained resolute in providing humanitarian aid to people and nations facing the repercussions of conflict and disaster, state news agency Wam reported.
“The second batch of contributions from Her Highness, the Mother of the Nation, included basic supplies and essentials needed for the mothers in Lebanon," he said. "Her Highness is renowned for her commitment to empowering women during conflicts and crises, and providing support in a variety of fields worldwide to ensure that they obtain their basic needs.”
The UAE will strive to reach all those affected, including the displaced, wounded and injured in Lebanon, Mr Al Shamsi added.
Last month, thousands of volunteers across the Emirates helped with efforts to deliver aid and critical supplies to Lebanon, with thousands of boxes prepared for delivery.
