UAE concludes Lebanese Women Relief Initiative

<b>An initiative in the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> to provide essential aid for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> women amid the conflict with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> has concluded, after thousands of boxes of relief supplies were prepared. The campaign was established under the patronage of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikha-fatima-bint-mubarak/" target="_blank">Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak</a>, Mother of the Nation, via the Zayed Humanitarian Foundation and General Women's Union, under the supervision of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council. It was part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/04/uae-sets-up-lebanon-emergency-aid-programme/" target="_blank">UAE Stands with Lebanon</a> campaign, which has seen thousands of volunteers across the country help the effort to deliver aid and critical supplies to Lebanon. The Lebanese Women Relief Initiative recently completed the final packing and preparation of women's relief supplies at the headquarters of the General Women's Union in Abu Dhabi. Items such as sanitary towels, body lotion, pedicure sets and lip balm were packed alongside a note from Sheikha Fatima stating: "Our hearts are with you". An estimated 5,000 aid boxes were prepared. Lebanese long-time resident Samar Matta, 55, whose relatives live near areas affected by bombings in her home country, shared her feelings. "My heart grew just watching the solidarity of the UAE," she told <i>The National</i>. "No one is safe in Lebanon. We are all very afraid. "Many countries go through war before reaching a phase of prosperity, and it's sad to see the war destroying everything, but we are hoping to prosper soon," she added. "This is a sad period for Lebanon." Gelan Radwan, 51, also praised the initiative. "This is a great effort for women to feel like they are not forgotten, and their needs were not neglected," she said. "I was really happy to see some of the items being sent. Women need specific items that are sometimes overlooked in aid packages." Noura Al Suwaidi, secretary general of the Women's Union, said the UAE has deepened the concept of charitable and humanitarian work to become a societal characteristic, state news agency Wam reported. She said the nation is committed to supporting people affected by conflicts, especially women and children – who often constitute the most vulnerable groups. Fourteen aircraft have been dispatched since October 4 – 12 to Lebanon, and two to Syria – with the total amount of aid delivered reaching 2,610 tonnes under the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign. On Friday, an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/25/uae-aid-ship-carrying-2000-tonnes-of-relief-arrives-in-beirut-to-support-lebanon/" target="_blank">aid ship from the Emirates</a> carrying 2,000 tonnes of urgent aid arrived at Beirut Port.