The Lebanese Women Relief Initiative recently completed the final packing and preparation of women’s relief supplies. Photo: Wam
The Lebanese Women Relief Initiative recently completed the final packing and preparation of women’s relief supplies. Photo: Wam

News

UAE

UAE concludes Lebanese Women Relief Initiative

Thousands of boxes of aid were prepared in campaign introduced under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

Shireena Al Nowais

October 26, 2024