Lebanese citizen Sara Qasim was grateful of the opportunity to support citizens back home. Victor Besa / The National
Lebanese citizen Sara Qasim was grateful of the opportunity to support citizens back home. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

'Stay strong': Lebanese volunteer sends message of hope at UAE aid event in support of homeland

Large crowd turns out to offer crucial support for civilians caught up in conflict

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

October 23, 2024