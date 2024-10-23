'Stay strong': Lebanese volunteer sends message of hope at UAE aid event in support of homeland

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Lebanese and Palestinian volunteers sent out a message of support to civilians whose lives have been devastated by the war with Israel at the UAE's latest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/15/uaes-lebanon-donation-drive-raises-dh110-million-in-first-week/#:~:text=A%20UAE%20humanitarian%20effort,week%2C%20authorities%20announced%20on%20Monday." target="_blank">aid drive</a> for Lebanon on Tuesday. Large crowds turned out once more in Abu Dhabi for the fifth such event held as part of the UAE Stands with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/22/children-torn-to-pieces-horror-as-israel-hits-residential-buildings-near-beirut-hospital/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> campaign. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/20/thousands-turn-out-in-dubai-for-latest-lebanon-aid-event/" target="_blank">Thousands of people</a> had helped to prepare hundreds of tonnes of supplies – including food, hygiene products and clothing – at previous gatherings in the capital, Dubai and Sharjah over the past two weekends. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, was among those in attendance at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. At least 42,718 people have been killed in Gaza and 2,546 in Lebanon since October 7, 2023, when the war with Israel began. Sara Qasim, 30, a Lebanese citizen who moved to the UAE almost a year ago, has displaced family in Lebanon. She was eager to play her part in delivering a lifeline to those caught up in conflict as Israeli air strikes continue. "Currently we're doing a campaign to help our family and loved ones in Lebanon who need us the most right now," she said. "My message to the Lebanese people is to stay strong and don't give up. We are with you, praying for you and supporting you." Palestinian volunteer Nisreen Assad has dedicated much of her time to good causes for more than 15 years – helping those close to home and around the world. "I started volunteering in 2008 after my father died and I wanted to give back in good deeds," she said. "Volunteering is an addiction – once you start with something you want to help in everything. "Humanitarian campaigns such as this are my favourite. It makes me happy to know I did something to make others happy, it's very rewarding," she said. Emirati Shahad Khaled, 22, looks forward to helping those in need through volunteering. "If nobody volunteered, nobody would have done anything good in their life," she said. President Sheikh Mohamed launched the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/15/uae-to-hold-more-aid-donation-events-for-lebanon/" target="_blank">UAE Stands With Lebanon campaign</a> on October 8 to provide much-needed support to the besieged nation. As well as giving up their time at various aid collections, members of the public have gladly donated money to the cause. The relief campaign raised more than Dh110 million ($30 million) in its first week. Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has pledged an additional Dh5 million in support, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday. The funds will support 25,000 families.