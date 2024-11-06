A new Federal Supreme Court ruling allows challenges to the decisions of the Higher Medical Liability Committee. Photo: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department
A new Federal Supreme Court ruling allows challenges to the decisions of the Higher Medical Liability Committee. Photo: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

News

UAE

Updated UAE law now allows appeals on medical malpractice findings

Higher Medical Liability Committee rulings are no longer final and can be subject to appeal

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

November 06, 2024