Abu Dhabi issues 43 life sentences for terrorism offences

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, known as the State Security Court, issued life sentences to 43 members of the Muslim Brotherhood accused of plotting terrorist acts in the country.
Five others were sentenced to 15 years in prison, while another five were sentenced to 10 years in jail, state news agency Wam reported.
In addition to the convictions for 53 defendants, there were also Dh20 million fines for each of six companies.
The court also dropped criminal charges against 24 defendants and acquitted one of them.
“The court sentenced 43 defendants to life imprisonment for the crime of creating, establishing, and managing the terrorist Justice and Dignity Committee organisation for the purpose of committing terrorist acts in the country,” Wam reported.
“It also convicted five defendants with 15 years in prison for co-operating with the Reform Call organisation and advocating for it in articles and tweets posted on social media platforms, with prior knowledge of its purpose to take action against the country.
“The court also convicted five defendants each with a 10-year imprisonment sentence and a fine of Dh10 million, for the crime of laundering money that was obtained for the crimes of creating, establishing and financing a terrorist organisation.”
In addition to the fines of Dh20million, the court also ruled that the six companies be dissolved and have their headquarters closed, in addition to “confiscating their assets, their tangible and intangible property rights, funds, real estate and facades, and confiscating all materials, equipment, and belongings obtained by and used in the commission of the aforementioned crimes”.
These crimes were said to include money laundering committed by an organised criminal group and the laundering of proceeds to finance a terrorist organisation.
“The defendants worked to create and replicate violent events in the country, similar to what has occurred in other Arab states, including protests and clashes between the security forces and protesting crowds, that led to deaths and injuries and to the destruction of facilities,” Wam reported.
“As well as the consequent spread of panic and terror among people, which created a crisis threatening overall security and stability, and the sovereignty of the State, while endangering individuals’ lives and their property.”
The ruling can be appealed before the Federal Supreme Court.
